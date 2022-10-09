Kantara box office collections; Day Nine beats Day Six to be Biggest day of the run
Kantara set a new high for daily box office collection yesterday on its second Saturday as the film grossed Rs. 6 crores at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 5.60 crores came from Karnataka.
Kantara set a new high for daily box office collection yesterday on its second Saturday as the film grossed Rs. 6 crores approx at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 5.60 crores came from Karnataka. The film bettered its previous high of Rs. 5.20 crores it did on Wednesday. It will be setting a new high again today as the advances are almost par with the final business yesterday.
The growth in collections could have been higher yesterday but the film hit capacity at various centres. It will be the same scenario today, so not much growth can be expected today either. Since the film is hitting capacity on Saturday and Sunday, the excess demand will spill over to weekdays, which shall mean super strong weekdays again.
The film is now starting to collect a good amount of money outside Karnataka as well, without any dub version. Yesterday the film collected Rs. 35 lakhs in North India, which is almost double its first weekend. The majority of these numbers came from Mumbai city, with advances for today being huge at Rs. 20 lakhs and it can collect more on Sunday than it did in the entire first week. The release of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film is planned in the coming weeks, which can add significantly to its total.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 25.50 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 4 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 6 crores
Total - Rs. 35.50 crores
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Another double-digit day in Tamil Nadu on Second Friday