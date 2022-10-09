Kantara box office collections; Day Nine beats Day Six to be Biggest day of the run

Kantara set a new high for daily box office collection yesterday on its second Saturday as the film grossed Rs. 6 crores approx at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 5.60 crores came from Karnataka. The film bettered its previous high of Rs. 5.20 crores it did on Wednesday. It will be setting a new high again today as the advances are almost par with the final business yesterday.

The growth in collections could have been higher yesterday but the film hit capacity at various centres. It will be the same scenario today, so not much growth can be expected today either. Since the film is hitting capacity on Saturday and Sunday, the excess demand will spill over to weekdays, which shall mean super strong weekdays again.