Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Another double-digit day in Tamil Nadu on Second Friday
Ponniyin Selvan box office rampage continues in the second week, as the film grossed Rs. 13.50 crores on its second Friday, taking the total box office collections of PS-1 to Rs. 220 crores in India.
The box office rampage of Ponniyin Selvan continues in the second week, as the film grossed Rs. 13.50 crores on its second Friday, taking the total box office collections of PS-1 to Rs. 220 crores approx in India. The film should record a big jump in collections today, likely nearing the Rs. 20 crores mark. The second weekend is expected to collect Rs. 53-55 crores approx for a total of Rs. 259-261 crores by end of the day Sunday.
The drop in collections on the second Friday from the first Friday was just 65 per cent, which is an excellent hold for a South Indian film. It was even better in Tamil Nadu at just 53 per cent, as the film remained in double-digit on the eighth consecutive day. The next two days will be comfortably over Rs. 10 crores as well, which will take the total days above Rs. 10 crores to ten. Previously Vikram had the most consecutive days over Rs. 10 crores at five, while a total of seven days including the second Saturday and Sunday.
The box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 206.50 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 13.50 crores
Total - Rs. 220 crores
PS-1 has collected Rs. 139 crores in Tamil Nadu as of yesterday, making it the fifth highest-grossing film ever in the state. It will be crossing the Rs. 150 crores mark today which will take it to the runner-up spot beating Bigil, Master and Baahubali 2, just behind Vikram.
The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 139 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 20.75 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 20.75 crores
Kerala - Rs. 19 crores
North India - Rs. 20.50 crores
Total - Rs. 220 crores
Also Read: Kantara box office collections; Grossed 25 crores in the first week with an Extraordinary trending