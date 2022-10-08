Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Another double-digit day in Tamil Nadu on Second Friday

The box office rampage of Ponniyin Selvan continues in the second week, as the film grossed Rs. 13.50 crores on its second Friday, taking the total box office collections of PS-1 to Rs. 220 crores approx in India. The film should record a big jump in collections today, likely nearing the Rs. 20 crores mark. The second weekend is expected to collect Rs. 53-55 crores approx for a total of Rs. 259-261 crores by end of the day Sunday.

The drop in collections on the second Friday from the first Friday was just 65 per cent, which is an excellent hold for a South Indian film. It was even better in Tamil Nadu at just 53 per cent, as the film remained in double-digit on the eighth consecutive day. The next two days will be comfortably over Rs. 10 crores as well, which will take the total days above Rs. 10 crores to ten. Previously Vikram had the most consecutive days over Rs. 10 crores at five, while a total of seven days including the second Saturday and Sunday.