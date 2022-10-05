Kantara box office collections; Rishab Shetty starrer emerges Blockbuster, Extraordinary in South Canara
Kannada film Kantara has emerged as a Blockbuster, collecting Rs. 16 crores approx in its five days run so far, with an outstanding trajectory. Most of the collections for the film have come from Karnataka at Rs. 15.50 crores while outside the state has yielded around Rs. 35 lakhs, Mumbai city making most of them.
The film started on a low note on Friday in Karnataka but there was a big pick up in evening and night shows. Saturday collections almost doubled to Rs. 3 crores and then there was another big jump on Sunday hitting Rs. 4 crores as the shows for the movie keep on increasing. The film held supremely well on Monday, collecting similar to Saturday while yesterday aided by Ayodhya Puja holiday was competing with Sunday. The film is set to have another jump in collections today, which will be its biggest day of the run so far.
The best performer for the film is the South Canara followed by Bengaluru city. Shetty brothers have big clout in South Canara and the region is generally the outperformer for their films. The film is now starting to compete with KGF Chapter 2 in the region, yesterday recording footfalls similar to that KGF 2 had on its opening day. The five days footfalls of Kantara are just slightly behind of KGF 2, though in terms of collections KGF 2 is significantly ahead due to higher ticket prices.
The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 1.60 crores
Saturday - Rs. 3.05 crores
Sunday - Rs. 4.10 crores
Monday - Rs. 3.10 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 4 crores
Total - Rs. 15.85 crores
