Kantara box office collections; Rishab Shetty starrer emerges Blockbuster, Extraordinary in South Canara

Kannada film Kantara has emerged as a Blockbuster, collecting Rs. 16 crores approx in its five days run so far, with an outstanding trajectory. Most of the collections for the film have come from Karnataka at Rs. 15.50 crores while outside the state has yielded around Rs. 35 lakhs, Mumbai city making most of them.

The film started on a low note on Friday in Karnataka but there was a big pick up in evening and night shows. Saturday collections almost doubled to Rs. 3 crores and then there was another big jump on Sunday hitting Rs. 4 crores as the shows for the movie keep on increasing. The film held supremely well on Monday, collecting similar to Saturday while yesterday aided by Ayodhya Puja holiday was competing with Sunday. The film is set to have another jump in collections today, which will be its biggest day of the run so far.