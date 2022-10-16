Kantara box office collections; Trend remains UP, First Double-Digit day on Third Saturday

The trend remains UP for Kantara as its daily collections went in double digits for the first time in its sixteen days of release. The dubbed versions of the film were released this week, so they are adding to the all-India number but even in Karnataka, the film recorded a growth, having a bigger third Saturday than the second. The film grossed Rs. 12.50 crores approx on its third Saturday, taking its running total to Rs. 81 crores approx. The third weekend of the film will be going around Rs. 32-33 crores for a total of Rs. 95-96 crores by end of the day Sunday. It will be crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crores mark on Monday, only achieved by two KGF movies from Sandalwood.

In Karnataka, the film grossed Rs. 7 crores approx on its 3rd Saturday, with the total reaching Rs. 71 crores. The third Saturday of the film is the highest ever in the state beating KGF 2 by 140 per cent. The film already had a second weekend higher than the first in the state but having a third weekend higher than the second is simply unimaginable. Kantara is now locked to reach the Rs. 100 crores mark in the state. It needed to have a third week higher than Rs. 20 crores in order to ensure reaching the three-digit mark, it will be doing almost that much over the weekend itself.