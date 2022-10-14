Ponniyin Selvan box office; Crosses 150 crores overseas, 2nd biggest Kollywood film in Overseas and Worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan has grossed $18.65 million (Rs. 153 crores) overseas in its first two weeks, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 433 crores. The film is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, Overseas and Worldwide, ahead of Vikram and behind 2.0.

It has still enough gas left in it to reach $20 million, which will be the second Kollywood to do so, though could have done it sooner if not for the unfavourable foreign exchange rates, which have cost the film over a million dollars. The film is unlikely to reach the $22 million final gross of 2.0, though in traditional markets it is the biggest ever from the Tamil film industry. 2.0 had a release in China, where it flopped with just $3 million, but those are enough to help it keep the bragging rights for the biggest grosser internationally.