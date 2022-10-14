Ponniyin Selvan box office; Crosses 150 crores overseas, 2nd biggest Kollywood film in Overseas and Worldwide
Ponniyin Selvan has grossed $18.65 million (Rs. 153 crores) overseas in its first two weeks, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 433 crores. The film is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, Overseas and Worldwide, ahead of Vikram and behind 2.0.
It has still enough gas left in it to reach $20 million, which will be the second Kollywood to do so, though could have done it sooner if not for the unfavourable foreign exchange rates, which have cost the film over a million dollars. The film is unlikely to reach the $22 million final gross of 2.0, though in traditional markets it is the biggest ever from the Tamil film industry. 2.0 had a release in China, where it flopped with just $3 million, but those are enough to help it keep the bragging rights for the biggest grosser internationally.
The highest-grossing Kollywood films overseas are as follows:
- 2.0 - $22 million
- Ponniyin Selvan - $18.65 million (2 weeks)
- Vikram - $15.80 million
- Enthiran - $15.60 million
- Kabali - $14.50 million
Ponniyin Selvan is the biggest grosser ever from Kollywood in major markets like North America, Australia and UK. In Malaysia, France, the Middle East and Singapore it is second highest grosser and will soon be taking the top spot in the first two, while in the latter two it is likely to stay at number two. The film has set many new benchmarks for Kollywood including, the first $6 million in North America, A$1 million in Australia and £1 million in the UK.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan is as follows:
North America - $6,050,000
Middle East - $3,750,000
Malaysia - $2,600,000
Singapore - $1,400,000
Australia - $1,100,000
United Kingdom - $1,400,000
France - $600,000
Europe - $1,100,000
Rest of World - $650,000
Total - $18,650,000 (Rs. 153 crores)
