Kantara (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Rishab Shetty's action thriller shows over 100 percent jump on Saturday

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is having a historical run for its Kannada version. The second week numbers came in greater than the first week numbers and the third week has started in a similar fashion as both Friiday and Saturday numbers are greater than its first and second, Friday and Saturday numbers. The film's solid word of mouth resulted in a Hindi dubbed version release in its third week, which also found a lot of patronage from cinegoers, especially in Maharashtra, where the meat of the dubbed Hindi business has come.

Kantara (Hindi) saw a release in around 1200 screens, and given that a lot of hype was going its way, the numbers certainly felt a little below par at just around Rs. 1.10 cr nett on its first day. The film saw an unprecedented growth of over 110 percent as it raked in Rs. 2.35 cr nett on its second day. The growth is not the conventional growth in the range of 20 percent to 60 percent that the films usually see on Saturday, but it is over 100 percent, which places the film to breakout in the future, if the Monday numbers end up over Friday numbers. There have been a number of south Indian films to breakout in the Hindi belt and it is to be seen if this film can make it to that prestigious list, eventually, or not. Kantara is also one such film whose original version is doing phenomenal business in the Hindi belt, as it has ended up exceeding the Kannada version of KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belt. Both KGF Chapter 2 and Kantara are produced by the production house Hombale and the goodwill factor should kick in too, as the production house is able to push the narrative of them making genre-defining and pathbreaking cinema.