Box Office: On 6 years of Kesari, lookback at how Akshay Kumar's film about Battle of Saragarhi performed theatrically

Remember when Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh led a battle along with other Sikhs against Afghan tribesmen? We are talking about his film, Kesari that depicted the events leading to the 1897 Battle Of Saragarhi. As Kesari completes six years of its release, let's take a look at how the 2019 film performed in theaters back then.

Revisiting How Kesari Performed During Its Release

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The 2019 war movie explored the battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army who fought against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in Saragarhi.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and others, Kesari arrived in cinemas during the Holi weekend. As far as its box office performance is concerned, Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs 152 crore net in India.

Kesari turned out to be a hit at the box office. Released on 3550 screens, the war movie earned Rs 20.5 crore on its opening day. It also performed well in global markets. Karan Johar's co-production grossed Rs 201.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

Backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, Cape of Good Films, and Azure Entertainment, Kesari was the second highest grosser in the historical genre.

More About Kesari And Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari received mixed reception during its release. The 2019 movie is cherished for its strong narrative and Akshay Kumar's performance. Parineeti Chopra, who was cast as his on-screen wife, Jeevani Kaur, had a brief screen time.

The makers are now bringing its spiritual sequel, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The upcoming film stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan. It will be released on April 18, 2025 while clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Kesari Chapter 2 will explore the "untold story" of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair who fought a courtroom battle against British empire.

