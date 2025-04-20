Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer sees positive growth on its first Sunday

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was released in theaters around the globe very recently on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. Directed by the debutant Karan Singh Tyagi under Dharma Productions, the film is moving to the box office with a good reception.

Kesari 2 has been running with highly positive word-of-mouth that has been constantly growing since the first two days. With decent hype, the film opened at Rs 7.5 crore on its Good Friday, further growing with word-of-mouth and the weekend to Rs 9.5 crore on Day 2. The two-day total of the film now stands at Rs 17 crore India net.

As per the trend on morning shows starting the film’s Day 3, another slight growth is possible on Day 3 benefitting from the Sunday compared to its earlier 2 days. Also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday among the leads, the film is facing a favourable reception even with its Adult Only certificate.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Set during the period of British rule against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 also has a box-office rival in the form of Jaat running at the box office. However, both the films attract an entirely different target audience, barely affecting each other’s run on this weekend at the box office.

With its Day 3, the Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to register good opening weekend numbers in its favour. Unlike its pre-release hype, the demand for the film has surely grown with its run in theaters as the audience is attracted in decent numbers for this period courtroom drama.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters near you. The film is led by a promising cast of Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

