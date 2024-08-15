The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Khel Khel Mein is off to a rather slow start at the box office in India, as the early trends indicate an opening in the range of Rs 5.00 to 6.00 crore. While the first-day business is higher than what was predicted by a research agency, it’s still on the lower side as an Akshay Kumar film on a national holiday like the Independence Day should have been around the double-digit mark, despite the competition with Stree 2.

Khel Khel Mein managed to make up for some lost ground with the noon and evening shows, as the early morning shows suggested a start around the Rs 4.00 crore mark. The film has done the best business in the multiplexes, and there’s not much of business coming in from outside the chains due to the urban genre and the lack of release in the single screens. With this start, it’s a must for this Akshay Kumar-fronted comedy to stay at a similar number over the 5-day period and then make the most of the extended 6-week run to reach a respectable total by the end of its run.

The early talks are pretty decent in the urban areas given the genre, which gives some hope, but it’s the trend over the next 4 days that will tell us where the film is headed. The John Abraham and Sharvari-led Vedaa has scored a slight better day than Khel Khel Mein, and this can be termed a win for the film in certain ways.

According to early trends, Vedaa is looking to collect in the range of Rs 5.75 to 6.75 crore on the opening day, which is in sync with the industry predictions. The mass belts have given the film an edge over the competition to take the second spot after Stree 2, however, that’s not saying much as the number is on the lower side. The film needs to record a trend at the cinema halls in the weeks to come by to reach a respectable number.

The early reports are decent and there is some hope, though both Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are right now overshadowed by the Stree 2 wave at the box office in India. The actuals towards the night could change the scenario a little in this close fight between the two at the moment. Vedaa also benefitted by better screen and show allotment over Khel Khel Mein, as the former has a lead of 1100 shows over the latter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are numbers based on early trends from our tracking. The final could be higher or lower and we shall duly update the same by August 16.

