Khiladi Opening Day Box Office: An average start for Ravi Teja's actioner

Khiladi had an average start at the box office, with first day collections coming around Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 4 crores share) in AP/TS. The film hardly added anything outside Telugu states, with India numbers being just over Rs. 6.25 crores. This was sort of expected with advance booking of film lagging and walk-ins weren’t all that strong either.

Considering the high costs involved in the film, it needed to open closer to Ravi Teja’s best numbers i.e. Krack, which opened to Rs. 10.65 crores (Rs. 6.94 crores share) last year. Instead the numbers for this film are closer to the usual opening days of the lead, which isn’t going to be enough.

The opening day share of Ravi Teja’s last few films in AP/TS are as follows:

Khiladi - Rs. 4 crores Approx

Krack - Rs. 6.94 crores

Disco Raja - Rs. 2.46 crores

Amar Akbar Anthony - Rs. 3.40 crores

Nela Ticket - Rs. 3.47 crores

Touch Chesi Chudu - Rs. 4.19 crores

The initial audience reports are on a mixed side and the release of DJ Tillu today, which has opened to strong occupancies, will be making things difficult for the film. Following is the opening day territorial breakdown for Khiladi at Indian box office

Nizam - Rs. 2.90 crores (Rs. 1.60 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 2.30 crores (Rs. 1.85 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 80 lakhs (Rs. 55 lakhs share)

AP/TS - Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

Rest of India - Rs. 35 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 6.35 crores (Rs. 4.15 crores share)

