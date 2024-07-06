Kill Box Office Day 2: Lakshya led actioner sees limited growth after a low first day; Adds Rs 2.10 crore

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others saw limited growth on day 2 of around Rs 80 lakh, as it collected Rs 2.10 crore nett. The 2 day cume of the action film stands at Rs 3.40 crore and the opening weekend can be Rs 6 crore. Kill will be heavily relying upon the hold over the weekdays and then in its second week. It most likely has to match its opening day number on day 4 to have a chance of a potential breakout.

Kill Collects Rs 2.10 Crore On Day 2 In India; 2 Day Cume Stands At Rs 3.40 Crore

Kill was the second most preferred movie option in Hindi, the first being Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD in its second weekend is expected to nett 8 times more than Kill in its first weekend, in Hindi alone. While the collections of both films should not be compared since they have a very different budget and recovery model, it goes to show how strong an established film can hold in its second week and how much it can impact a new release, in this case Kill. It's not like Kill could have managed a very big opening without Kalki 2898 AD being around but it certainly could have been more than what it has managed.

Kill Opens Better At The North America Box Office

The Lakshya led film has seen a relatively better opening in North America. The movie is expected to see a wider international release soon. The content of the movie appeals to a niche but dedicated set of audience and if they turn up in the long run, the film can be emerge successful.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Kill Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.30 crore nett 2 Rs 2.10 crore nett Total Rs 3.40 crore nett in 2 days in India

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

