Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 21 crore approx on its second Friday at the Indian box office, bringing its nine-day total to Rs. 490 crore. The film will be hitting the Rs. 500 crore milestone today, becoming the tenth film to do so. It is seeing massive growth in the collection today, with the second weekend projected to be around Rs. 95-100 crore, pushing the total to about Rs. 565 crore by the end of Sunday.

Yesterday, the collection saw a 25 per cent dip from Thursday, almost all of that was from Telugu states, while other regions maintained similar numbers to Thursday. The drop in the Telugu states was due to two reasons: A) Thursday acted as a holiday with schools closed and B) Ticket prices returned to normal levels in Telangana, reducing the ATP by nearly 25 per cent. As a result, collections in Nizam fell from Rs. 6.25 crore on Thursday to Rs. 3.25 crore on Friday. In contrast, ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh remained at increased levels and will continue to do so for the second week.

Despite the drop, Kalki hit two benchmarks in the Telugu states; Nizam crossed Rs. 100 crore gross and APTS hit the Rs. 200 crore milestone. The Prabhas starrer is only the fourth film to do so after Baahubali 2, RRR and Salaar.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 124.50 Cr. 204.00 Cr. Nizam 60.25 Cr. 101.25 Cr. Ceeded 16.50 Cr. 24.00 Cr. Andhra 47.75 Cr. 78.75 Cr. Karnataka 22.75 Cr. 45.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu 13.50 Cr. 29.00 Cr. Kerala 8.50 Cr. 19.75 Cr. North India 83.25 Cr. 191.75 Cr. INDIA 252.50 Cr. 490.00 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India the norm is not to report these surcharges. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 522 crore.



