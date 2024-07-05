Kill Day 1 Box Office: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala film takes a low start; Netts 1.15 crore

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Raghav Juyal and others, took a slow start at the Indian box office as it netted around Rs 1-1.25 crore nett on day 1. Kill was marketed well but the results aren't quite showing yet, although it is hoped that the movie shows big gains over the weekend. The movie had Kalki 2898 AD in its second weekend as competition and clearly, the futuristic sci-fi film is the most preferred Indian movie for the second consecutive week.

Kill Collects A Low Rs 1.15 Crore Nett At The Indian Box Office On Day 1

Kill has a lot of work to be done after the low opening that it has secured. With the rave reviews that it is getting from critics and audiences alike, it is hoped that the Lakshya starrer is gradually able to creep its way towards the Rs 20 crore mark. In the post-Pandemic world, films with acceptance enjoy a leggie run and Kill can definitely be one of those films. In 2024, we have seen movies like Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Laapataa Ladies cross the Rs 20 crore mark after an opening in the vicinity of Rs 1 crore. Not that Rs 20 crore is a benchmark but it shows that there has been a level of acceptance among the niche set of Hindi movie audience.

Talking about its international release, it is only releasing in North America for the time being and it may see a wider release overseas, in the days to come.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Kill Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.15 crore nett Total Rs 1.15 crore nett on day 1 in India

About Kill

Amrit (Lakshya) is an army commando. When he finds out that the love of his life, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) is forcefully engaged to someone else, he takes it upon himself to stop that marriage from happening. He boards a train to New Delhi, to unite with Tulika and get her out of the mess that she is in. Fani (Raghav Juyal) and his gang of thieves are on a killing spree in the same train that Amrit is in. Amrit takes it upon himself to save the passengers from the ruthless thieves.

Will Amrit be able to save all the passengers? What happens to Tulika? To know that, you have to watch Kill.

