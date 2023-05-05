Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan crosses Rs 100 crore nett in India in 2 weeks; 16th century for Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati has finally crossed Rs 100 crores nett at the Indian box office after 14 days. The film opened to a low box office number on the first day but saw good growth on day 2 and day 3 courtesy Eid holidays. The Eid effect helped it sustain on Monday but it went all downhill after that. With just over 100 crores after 2 weeks, the film looks to settle for a lifetime total of around Rs 105 crores, which is a low theatrical number for a Salman Khan led solo Eid release.

Salman Khan Has 16 Rs 100 Crore India Nett Grossers After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan now has 16 hundred crore India nett grossers and that is the highest for an Indian actor. The first Rs 100 crore film for the actor was Dabangg and the latest of course is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rs 100 crore nett is no longer a benchmark for the success of a film but for statistical purposes, it holds some value. Back in 2008 - 2010, a film required over 1.5 crore and slightly less than 2 crore tickets to hit Rs 100 crore India nett but now, a film selling 45 lakh to 60 lakh tickets can comfortably hit that number. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may, in its full run, sell itself around 65 lakh tickets which is an underwhelming number and more so because it was a solo festival release.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is The Third Highest Hindi Nett Grosser Of The Year So Far After Pathaan And Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The worldwide gross collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan look to end in the range of Rs 175 crores. It is and will end as the third highest Hindi film grosser of 2023 so far after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, both as per India collections and worldwide collections. Pathaan stands tall with collections of around Rs 1050 crores and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is second with collections just shy of Rs 200 crores.

The day wise India nett collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Week 1 - Rs 85.50 crores

Day 8 - Rs 2.25 crores

Day 9 - Rs 3 crores

Day 10 - Rs 4 crores

Day 11 - Rs 2.50 crores

Day 12 - Rs 1.25 crores

Day 13 - Rs 1.05 crores

Day 14 - Rs 90 lakhs

Total = Rs 100.45 crores

You can watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at a theatre near you.

