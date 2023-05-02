Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 2nd Monday Box Office: Salman Khan starrer adds Rs 2.50 crores nett on MayDay

Salman Khan's Eid entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and costarring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others is heading towards its business end with collections of around Rs 97.25 crores nett after 11 days. Of the Rs 97.25 crores, the film added Rs 2.50 crores nett on Monday, a number higher than its second Friday. The collections were boosted by May Day and they will come back to its fair levels from today, that is Tuesday. Based on the trajectory, the film may hit the Rs 100 crore nett India mark on Wednesday or Thursday depending on how it holds from here on.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is The Third Highest Grosser Of 2023 In Hindi

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has underperformed with collections of the film heading towards a lifetime number of lower than any Salman Khan Eid release in 13 years. The film opened low but saw good growth on its first Saturday and Sunday. The Monday numbers were alright too but from there, it has been kind of a free fall for the film. It looked like it could emerge as the second highest grosser of the year beating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but the drops have totally made it impossible. The international collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are slightly higher than Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but the domestic cume is significantly lower. The lifetime worldwide collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are headed towards a total Rs 175 - 180 crores

Tiger 3 will be Salman Khan's next film after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan's much awaited film from the YRF Spy Universe also stars Katrina Kaif and will be having a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The action packed schedule of Tiger 3, uniting Tiger and Pathaan will begin next week. It will release on the occasion of Diwali.

The day wise nett box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Week 1 - Rs 85.50 crores

Day 8 - Rs 2.25 crores

Day 9 - Rs 3 crores

Day 10 - Rs 4 crores

Day 11 - Rs 2.50 crores

Total = Rs 97.25 crores

