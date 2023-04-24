Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Worldwide Box Office: Salman Khan's Eid bonanza collects Rs 110 crores in 3 days

Salman Khan's Eid entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others had a decent first weekend at the worldwide box office. The film opened slow in India but grew very well over the weekend courtesy the lucrative Eid holidays clubbed with Salman Khan's synonymity with the festival of Eid. It collected around Rs 62.50 crores nett in 3 days which amounts to Rs 75 crores gross. The international cume of the film is somewhere around 4.25 million dollars which amounts to Rs 35 crores gross. The India gross and overseas gross totals up to Rs 110 crores in 3 days.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Puts Up A Decent Show Over The Weekend

Salman Khan and Eid is a combo that has mostly delivered, especially since 2009. This time around too, Salman Khan's loyal Eid audience has turned up in a big way to make the film reach a respectable total after 3 days, which looked almost impossible after the low first day. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is already heading to be the second highest Indian grosser of 2023 at the worldwide box office, trumping Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, unless something goes dramatically wrong from here. Interestingly, it is the international numbers that put the film in a better position to cross the Ranbir-Shraddha rom-com. The international weekend is double of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and the lifetime total will be breached in a couple of days, looking at the current trajectory.

The Day Wise Worldwide Box Office Collections Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Are As Follows:

Day 1 - Rs 27 crores

Day 2 - Rs 43 crores

Day 3 - Rs 40 crores

Total = Rs 110 crores gross in 3 days

Weekdays Are Critical For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

After a decent show over the weekend, it is essential for the film to hold its fortress over the weekdays. Monday shall have a bit of post Eid stickiness. The film should ideally hold 60 percent from Friday to ensure a long theatrical run. The percentage could be lower but since the opening day was low, holding a higher percentage becomes extremely critical.

Tiger 3 For Salman Khan After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be seen in Tiger 3, where he will share screen space with Katrina Kaif. The film is almost ready with just one critical sequence that is left to be shot, along with some patchwork. The actor currently has no releases scheduled for the year 2024 and a call on the same will be made within a few weeks.

