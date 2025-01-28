Kudumbasthan 5 Days Tamil Nadu Box Office: Manikandan's SUPERHIT movie crosses Rs 10 crore with ease

Kudumbasthan directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy and starring K. Manikandan in the titular role, alongside Saanve Megghana and Guru Somasundaram, is doing well at the box office.

Kudumbasthan storms past Rs 10 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

Opening with Rs 1.35 crore, the Manikandan starrer comedy drama has witnessed an encouraging trend at the box office. The movie saw significant jumps on Day 2 and Day 3 where it grossed Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 3.60 crore, respectively. The weekend cume was Rs 7.55 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Further, it grossed Rs 1.45 crore on its first Monday, which was slightly better than its opening day. As per estimates, the movie has collected in the same range today also. It is expected to add another Rs 1.40 crore to the tally, taking the total gross to Rs 10.40 crore at the Kollywood box office.

These are impressive figures for such a small-budget movie. The movie is expected to continue luring the audience to the cinemas in coming days in order to put up a banger total.

Kudumbasthan wins over audience; emerges SUPERHIT

The movie meets the expectations of the audience. The positive reception helped it in a big way by driving the audience to the cinemas. It faced a competition with holdover releases - Kadhalikka Neramillai and Madha Gaja Raja at the box office.

While the Ravi Mohan starrer surrendered at the box office, the Vishal starrer vintage action-comedy still has some fuel left. Interestingly, Kudumbasthan has already emerged as a Super-Hit venture. Further, it has enough window to enjoy theatrical run at least till the arrival of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi on February 6th, 2025.

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

