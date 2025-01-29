Madha Gaja Raja Day 18 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's blockbuster continues to hold steady; adds Rs 30 lakh to tally

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues its steady run at the box office. The Tamil action-comedy has completed 18 days of its theatrical run and is now in its final stages.

Madha Gaja Raja grosses Rs 30 lakh on Day 18 in Tamil Nadu

Produced by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on its 18th day, taking the total cume to Rs 51.40 crore. The movie is expected to remain in cinemas for at least a couple of weeks until the arrival of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi on February 6, 2025.

The movie has recorded a blockbuster trend at the box office ever since its release during the Pongal festival. The Vishal starrer impressed audiences with its content despite being a 12-year-old project.

Originally, it was slated to hit the screens in 2013. However, the movie couldn’t see the light of release due to financial and legal constraints. Twelve years later, Madha Gaja Raja secured a Pongal slot that became vacant due to the postponement of the Ajith Kumar movie. And the rest is history.

Day-Wise Earnings of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 51.40 crore in 18 days

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.