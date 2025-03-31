L2 Empuraan Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal’s political action drama sets new milestone; grosses Rs 175 crore in opening weekend
The Malayalam political action drama, L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The movie, directed by Prithiviraj Sukumaran who himself played an essential role in the film, is setting new benchmarks with each passing day.
L2 Empuraan writes history in opening weekend; grosses Rs 175 crore
Released on March 27 (Thursday), L2 Empuraan began its box office journey on an electrifying note. The political action drama smashed over Rs 66.5 crore on its opening day globally, setting a historic Day 1 record in the books of Malayalam cinema.
The Mohanlal movie further continued its glorious run and grossed Rs 34.50 crore, Rs 35.50 crore, and Rs 38 crore (est.) from Day 2 to Day 4, taking the total opening weekend cume to a phenomenal Rs 174.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
This is another massive milestone for the Malayalam cinema as the Prithviraj directorial took a historic lead of more than Rs 100 crore from the previous record holder.
Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the worldwide box office:
|Day
|Gross Worldwide Collection
|1
|Rs 66.50 crore
|2
|Rs 34.50 crore
|3
|Rs 35.50 crore
|4
|Rs 38 crore (estimates)
|Total
|Rs 174.50 crore
L2 Empuraan records Rs 100 crore lead over previous 1st weekend king Aadujeevitham
Billed as Malayalam cinema's biggest mascot, L2 Empuraan lived up to the massive hype and overperformed in almost every territory - Be it local or overseas. The movie not only dethroned Aadujeevitham from top spot among the best weekend performers, but also set a huge margin. For the unversed, the survival drama had smashed Rs 64.15 crore in its opening weekend. It slipped to the second spot among the biggest opening weekends of all time for Malayalam movies globally.
The third spot belongs to L2 Empuraan's prequel, Lucifer (2019), which had grossed over Rs 55.40 crore in its opening weekend. Interestingly, all the top 3 titles either belong to Mohanlal or Prithviraj Sukumaran.
All Time Biggest Opening Weekend of Malayalam Movies Worldwide:
|Ranking
|Title
|Gross Worldwide Collection
|1
|L2 Empuraan
|Rs 174.50 crore
|2
|Aadujeevitham
|Rs 64.15 crore
|3
|Lucifer
|Rs 55.40 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
