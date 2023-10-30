Leo Hindi 2nd Weekend Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film storms past Rs 20 crore in 11 days

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt led Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had a good second weekend with collections less than 50 percent down from first weekend. Leo (Hindi) collected around 4.20 crores nett in its conventional second weekend and the sum total after 11 days is now Rs 21.55 crores nett. Given that there is no significant new release next week, one can expect the Thalapathy Vijay starrer to comfortably go past Rs 25 crores and maybe even touch Rs 30 crores. As far as the global numbers are concerned, Leo has collected around Rs 560 crores gross worldwide in all languages, indicating a blockbuster reception.

Leo Emerged As The Second Most Preferred Choice At The Hindi Box Office In Its Second Weekend

Leo (Hindi) was the second most preferred movie choice for the weekend for Hindi moviegoers after 12th Fail. The film grew in numbers on Sunday despite the critical India Vs England Cricket World Cup Match which hampered its potential marginally. Other contesting films like Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actually saw a dip in their collections so in that regard, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has done very well for itself.

Leo Was The Highest Grossing Film For The Weekend In The Centres It Played At

Leo (Hindi) is generating solid collections despite not releasing in top national chains like PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Miraj. The reason it didn't release in top national chains is because the producers decided not to adhere to the clause that states that the film can't be streaming on digital platforms atleast for the first 8 weeks. The non-release of Leo in top national chains did cost it a good 25-30 percent, meaning an additional share of Rs 5 crores, but when the producers are getting way more than that for an early digital release, it makes logical sense to opt for it. Also, Leo was never expected to be a breakout film like Pushpa or Kantara in the Hindi belt given that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe is not really a big brand up north.

The Day Wise Hindi Nett Box Office Collections Of Leo Are As Under:

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crores 2 Rs 1.75 crores 3 Rs 2.50 crores 4 Rs 3 crores 5 Rs 2 crores 6 Rs 2.65 crores 7 Rs 1.45 crores 8 Rs 1.25 crores 9 Rs 1.05 crores 10 Rs 1.50 crores 11 Rs 1.65 crores Total Rs 21.55 crores nett in 11 days

Watch Leo's Hindi Trailer

About Leo

A mild-mannered café owner, Parthiban (Thalapathy Vijay) becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

When And Where To Watch Leo

Leo can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

