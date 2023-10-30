Leo box office collection: Vijay starrer Tops USD 22 million Overseas surpassing 2.0, Worldwide hits 550 crore

Leo added USD 1.80 million to its international total in the second weekend, which now boasts USD 22 million (Rs. 183 crore). Leo is now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film internationally, sandwiched between two Rajinikanth films Jailer (USD 23.80 million) and 2.0 (USD 21.80 million). The film is likely to fall a bit short of Jailer unless there are some better-than-expected late legs.

Combined with the Rs. 377 crore in India, the worldwide box office gross of the film is Rs. 560 crore. Leo is the third Kollywood film ever to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark, which it did on Friday. It is the first Vijay starrer to achieve the feat. Prior to Leo, two other films crossed Rs. 500 crore and then went on to do Rs. 600 crore, which is what Leo shall do as well.

Internationally, Leo has performed best in Europe and Canada, becoming highest highest-grossing Kollywood film to date. These two regions are where the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora is in big numbers and that shows up in big numbers for Vijay. In the Middle East, the film has grossed USD 6.40 million, with the final number expected to beat Jailer. Elsewhere in Singapore and Sri Lanka, the film has overtaken Jailer while Malaysia could be a photo finish. It is unlikely to catch Jailer in Australia and the United States.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Leo is as follows:

North America: USD 5,600,000

Middle East: USD 6,400,000

Australia/NZ: USD 1,025,000

Malaysia: USD 2,550,000 approx

Singapore: USD 1,450,000

Sri Lanka: USD 600,000

Rest of Asia: USD 200,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,800,000

France: USD 675,000

Europe: USD 1,600,000

Rest of World: USD 100,000

Total: USD 22,000,000 / Rs. 183 crores

