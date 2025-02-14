Loveyapa Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-led's run gets curtailed by Chhaava, Captain America 4

The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-fronted Loveyapa has entered its second week at the box office. The romantic comedy directed by Advait Chandan is set to wind its theatrical run on a poor note.

Loveyapa faces new rivals on Valentine's Day; expected to collect Rs 20 lakh

Co-produced by Phantom Films, Loveyapa was already crawling at the box office. The movie got two big rivals this weekend, Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava and Hollywood biggie Captain America 4, which have the potential to put the final nail in Loveyapa’s coffin and curb its business run immediately.

As per estimates, Loveyapa is expected to add another Rs 20 lakh to the tally today on Valentine's Day. It's total 8-day cume will be around Rs 6.20 crore. This is a disastrous result for such a well-budgeted movie. Though the makers have already cracked a good non-theatrical deal, they're in a safe zone.

Remake tag and poor marketing dent Loveyapa's business

For the unversed, Loveyapa was released on February 7th. It marked the theatrical acting debut of Aamir Khan's son and Sridevi's younger daughter. However, the movie failed to impress the audience. Opened with Rs 1 crore, the movie could collect only Rs 6 crore in its first week.

Looking at its current trends, Loveyapa is all set to wrap up under the Rs 10 crore mark. The box office performance of Loveyapa is heavily impacted by its REMAKE tag. Audiences are in no favor of watching remakes in cinemas. Moreover, the team couldn't ignite the much-needed buzz among the audience through promotional assets.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.