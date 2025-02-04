Madha Gaja Raja Day 24 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal starrer becomes exception to rule; proves dated films CAN WORK in theaters

Helmed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja continues to attract the audience at the box office. The Tamil action-comedy is currently taking its last few breaths after storming a half-century in the home state.

Madha Gaja Raja grosses Rs 10 lakh on Day 24; changes narrative for delayed releases

Starring Vishal in the lead roles, along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, Madha Gaja Raja recently surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. As per estimates, it has added another Rs 10 lakh to the tally and taken the total cume to Rs 52.65 crore at the Kollywood box office.

The movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 53 crore gross with the arrival of VidaaMuyarchi this Thursday. The super success of Madha Gaja Raja is a testament that delayed releases can also find an audience and work at the box office. It just needs to have something to entertain the audience.

For the unversed, Madha Gaja Raja was originally shot in 2012 and scheduled for release in 2013. However, it couldn't see the light of release due to financial and legal issues. Twelve years later, the movie hit the silver screens to test its fate, and the rest is history.

Madha Gaja Raja’s success empowers other filmmakers to release their long-delayed projects

Madha Gaja Raja bags a Superhit verdict at the box office. The theatrical success of the vintage action comedy will empower other filmmakers to release their movies that are stuck in legal constraints.

Director Gautham Vasudeva Menon also stated that he is confident about bringing his much-delayed movie Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens, seeing the insane response to Madha Gaja Raja.

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

