Vidaamuyarchi Advance Booking Update: Ajith Kumar starrer keeps making massive box office strides ahead of release; crosses Rs 10 crore mark for Day 1
Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi records a phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 10 crore for the opening day alone in Tamil Nadu. Check details inside.
Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is recording phenomenal pre-sales at the ticket window. The action thriller is selling tickets like hotcakes.
Vidaamuyarchi crosses Rs 10 crore mark in advance sales in home state; Bumper opening on cards
The much-awaited action thriller has stormed past the Rs 10 crore mark in pre-sales, that too only for the opening day. As of 9 AM (February 4), Vidaamuyarchi sold around 5.50 lakh tickets in 2750 shows running across 380 cinemas in Tamil Nadu. The occupancy is registered at around 55 per cent. With two days ahead of its release, the pre-sales currently stands at Rs 10.50 crore.
The pre-booking indicates that the movie will see a banger opening day figure at the box office. If it manages to garner positive woes-of-mouth, Vidaamuyarchi will ensure a smashing box office period for the Tamil film industry.
Besides its home state, the action thriller also sold around 66,000 tickets in Karnataka, worth Rs 1.85 crore, with an occupancy of 22 percent.
Vidaamuyarchi storms past Rs 20 crore pre-sales for opening weekend
Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi has already recorded a massive Rs 21 crore advance for the opening weekend from Feb 6 to Feb 9. It will enjoy a four-day long weekend as the movie is releasing on Thursday. The data is tracked from 8500 plus shows of 375 cinemas across Tamil Nadu.
For the unversed, the Magizh Thirumeni directorial also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Arav in pivotal roles. The movie is reportedly an official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown. Earlier slated to hit the big screens on Pongal 2025, Vidaamuyarchi is now releasing on February 6th.
It will be the first big-ticket movie experience from Kollywood cinema this year. Moreover, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is also slated to release this year.
Are you excited for Vidaamuyarchi? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Vidaamuyarchi Tamil Nadu Advance Booking Update: Ajith Kumar's film shows excellent trend; set for BUMPER start