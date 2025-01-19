Madha Gaja Raja Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's action-comedy records WINNING trend; inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C. and starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues to storm the box office with its phenomenal trend. The action comedy is in no mood to slow down anytime soon.

Madha Gaja Raja collects Rs 4.90 crore on Day 8; approaches the Rs 50 crore mark

Backed by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja has completed 8 days of run at the box office. As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 4.90 crore to the tally on its Day 8 (2nd Sunday) in Tamil Nadu. With this, the total cume of Madha Gaja Raja stormed past the Rs 40 crore mark and currently stands at an impressive Rs 42.35 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

The next target for the Vishal starrer is the magical Rs 50 crore mark in its home state. Looking at its trends, the movie will achieve this milestone easily. Further, it will stick to the cinemas till the arrival of VidaaMuyarchi on February 6th, 2025. The Sundar C directorial has the potential to hit Rs 60-65 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run and emerge as a blockbuster.

Madha Gaja Raja wins hearts despite arriving 12 years late in cinemas

The long-delayed movie recorded a banger theatrical run thanks to its positive word-of-mouth and festive release. Madha Gaja Raja emerged as a crowd favorite among all the other Pongal releases. It was benefitted by the postponement of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi from the earlier planned January 10th release.

For the uninitiated, Madha Gaja Raja was originally slated to hit the screens in 2013. However, it couldn't see the light of the day due to legal issues. Finally, the vintage action-comedy hit the cinemas on January 12, 2025, and the rest is history!

Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore Total Rs 42.35 crore in 8 days

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

