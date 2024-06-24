Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Advance Bookings: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film takes a good start; Sells 11000 tickets

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan among others has started its Hindi bookings on a good note and it indicates some genuine interest that audiences have for the movie. Kalki 2898 AD has sold 11000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day as at 11:30am on Monday the 24th of June and with 2 and a half days still to go, the movie will look to get as close to selling 100000 tickets in top chains as it can.

Kalki 2898 AD Has Sold 11000 Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day In Hindi

Of the 11000 tickets, around 8000 tickets have been sold in PVRInox and over 3000 tickets have been sold in Cinepolis. The movie spearheaded by Prabhas has a huge ensemble and the concept has also got the audiences excited it seems. The distributors are working extremely hard to get the right showcasing for their movie. While it should not be too hard in the Hindi heartland, there should be some tussle in the north since Jatt And Juliet 3, the biggest Punjabi movie, is up for release.

Makers Of Kalki 2898 AD Have Pulled Up Their Socks At The Right Time

The promotions of Kalki 2898 AD have picked up since about a week. The social media is buzzing, thanks to the new trailer, and the director and cast interaction videos. The global theatrical rights of the movie have also got the people talking. The film is valued at close to 400 crores and that is astounding, although not shocking since the movie's budget is even higher.

Watch the Kalki 2898 AD Trailer

Kalki 2898 AD Takes A Massive Start Down South

Kalki 2898 AD's advance bookings opened on Sunday and the bookings down south are huge. The average ticket rates are the highest in Nizam and the same is expected to be in the Andhra region, now that the new party has come into power. The fact that people are standing in long queues to purchase tickets at the prices that they are, only shows the level of dedicated love that the local superstars enjoy.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres From 27th June, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD releases at a theatre near you on the 27th of June, 2024. How excited are you to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments below.

