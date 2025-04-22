Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Basil Joseph-led bridges gap with Mammootty starrer; can it surpass game thriller?

Malayalam movies Maranamass and Bazooka are running in cinemas these days. The black comedy starrer Basil Joseph had taken a slow start but managed to show better trends than its rival release, Bazooka starring Mammootty in the lead. While the former is heading towards a Clean Hit verdict, the latter is expected to wind up its theatrical run with a disappointing verdict.

Advertisement

Maranamass narrows the gap over collections with Bazooka; can it surpass the Mammootty starrer?

Produced by Tovino Thomas, Maranamass narrowed the gap with Bazooka's box office collections. The black comedy collected Rs 11.60 crore in 13 days of its run in Kerala, with Rs 0.35 crore coming on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the 13-day cume of Bazooka stands at Rs 13.30 crore gross, with Rs 0.15 crore raking in on Tuesday.

Going by the trends, the Basil Joseph movie has a chance to surpass the total collections of Bazooka by the end of its theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how both movies perform against Mohanlal's Thudarum, which is slated to be released this weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:

Day-Wise Maranamass Bazooka Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore Rs 0.20 crore Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore (est.) Rs 0.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.60 crore Rs 13.30 crore

Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas

Maranamass and Bazooka are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sachein Re-Release 1st Monday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh’s film sees strong re-run despite limited showings