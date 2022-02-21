Marathi Film Pawankhind sets the box office on fire; Collects Rs 6 crore in it’s opening weekend

While the Hindi film industry is still in the transition phase to hit the right note at the box office, the Marathi film industry is on a roll, with back-to-back successful films in the last few months. While Jhimma, Pandu, Zombivali and Lochya Zala Re have proved to be theatrical hits in the state, the recently released period drama, Pawankhind has set the box office on fire over the weekend. The historic set around the battle of Pavan Khind, has collected Rs 6 crore over it’s opening weekend.

The film has shown an upward trend through the weekend and was running to packed houses in the B and C centers right from the first days, whereas Mumbai came into the force from Saturday. While Friday collections were in the range of Rs 1.15 crore, the film jumped by almost 80% on Saturday with figures in the vicinity of Rs 2.05 crore followed by an almost Rs 3 crore rampage on Sunday.

These are rough estimates as the film is running to packed houses in the single screens, and it’s difficult to find the exact figures from the small centres. The actuals might be a little higher too. The national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis – too have increased the showcasing of the film from Sunday owing to increased demand among the audience and this is a rare phenomenon. On Sunday, Pawankhind ran with over 1900 shows in Maharashtra alone. A similar show count has been retained for Monday too, and early trend suggests another strong day on cards for the historical epic.

Pawankhind might face competition from Gangubai in the coming week, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali films are conventionally known to fare well in Maharashtra. This will be followed by Jhund, helmed by Nagraj Manjule, another film that’s expected to get the cash registers ringing in Maharashtra. Given the trend so far, Pawankhind is targeting a week one of at-least Rs 10 crore, which should be a fantastic result. The on-ground reports are positive and the film is headed to record a long theatrical run.

