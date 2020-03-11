Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff's film sees 50 percent growth on Holi; Mints Rs 13.50 crore

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: After dropping by 50% on first Monday, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer got the advantage of Holi and registered good numbers at the box office on Tuesday.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: After having a good opening weekend, Tiger Shroff and starrer entered the week on a dull note and witnessed a drop of 50% from Sunday numbers. However, looks like Holi brought some advantage for Baaghi 3 as it managed to gain momentum and push up the numbers on Tuesday by 50%. While the box office figures of Day 5 hiked due to the Holiday advantage, Tiger & Shraddha’s film is being liked by masses.

As per Box Office India, Baaghi 3 was up by 50% on Day 5 and the box office collection on Tuesday was estimated at Rs 13.50 Crore. Hence, Tiger and Shraddha’s film managed to mint moolah at the box office in five days and the total box office collection of Baaghi 3 was pushed up to Rs 75 crore. The film is doing extremely well in the masses and over the next three days, the result will be out as to Baaghi 3 being hailed as a blockbuster or not.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3’s action and stunts performed by Tiger are being loved and fans of Shroff are storming to theatres to see the film. Despite the Coronavirus scare, the film is performing well at the box office. However, the Wednesday box office numbers are expected to fall as the weekday will commence after Holi’s holiday. Also, on Friday, Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium will give some competition to Baaghi 3. It will be interesting to see how the film fares overall. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Baaghi 3's day wise collections:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Tuesday- Rs 13.50 Crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 75 crore.

