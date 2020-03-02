Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu starrer registers a poor weekend; Mints 13.75 crore

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu starrer may have been off to a slow start but it gained momentum on the first weekend Check out Thappad’s box office collections over the opening weekend.

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 3: After a slow start on opening day, starrer gained momentum over the first weekend and managed to collect a decent number at the box office. Starring Taapsee in the lead, Thappad managed to get a jump on Sunday of 30 from Saturday. On Saturday, the film’s jump was more at the box office than on Sunday as it collected Rs 4.75 Crore after a mere Rs 3 Crore on the first day. However, the jump on Sunday also gave a boost to overall weekend collections.

As per box office India, Thappad collected Rs 6.25 Crore nett at the box office on Sunday which is fair growth from opening day figures but still poor overall. The overall box office collection is average for a film like this and is estimated to be Rs 13.75 Crore. In Mumbai and Pune belt, Taapsee’s film performed better on Sunday and hence, managed to get a fair number at the box office. The Monday test is yet to be passed as now the box office collection of Thappad will depend on word of mouth.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has got rave reviews and the initial public reaction has been positive. However, the Monday test will tell whether Taapsee’s film will mint decent numbers at the box office during the weekdays or not. Thappad stars Taapsee, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and others. The film is the story of a couple whose life comes to a standstill after the husband slaps his wife in a fit of rage at a party. Thappad will have to keep the momentum going to get good box office numbers on the board before Friday as this Friday, Baaghi 3 will hit the screens and the buzz of the film is too strong. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out day wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.75-3 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.25 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 13.75 Crore

