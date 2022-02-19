Aaraattu has a Good opening day; Biggest of the year for a Malayalam film

Aaraattu had a good opening day at the Malayalam box office. The Mohanlal starrer action comedy grossed Rs. 3.50 crores approx in Kerala and another Rs. 45-50 lakhs in rest of India for the overall domestic opening day of Rs. 4 crores approx. The film recorded the highest opening day of the year in Kerala overtaking Hridayam, while third highest in recent times behind Marakkar and Kurup. Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, or simplyhad a good opening day at the Malayalam box office. The Mohanlal starrer action comedy grossed Rs. 3.50 crores approx in Kerala and another Rs. 45-50 lakhs in rest of India for the overall domestic opening day of Rs. 4 crores approx. The film recorded the highest opening day of the year in Kerala overtaking, while third highest in recent times behind Marakkar and Kurup.

The opening day box office collections of the last few Mohanlal movies at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Aaraattu - Rs. 3.50 crores approx (50% capacity)

Marakkar: Arabikadlinte Simham - Rs. 6.27 crores (50% capacity)

Big Brother - Rs. 1.72 crores

Ittymaani: Made in China - Rs. 1.66 crores

Lucifer - Rs. 6.05 crores

Odiyan - Rs. 7.10 crores