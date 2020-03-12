Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff’s film is on the way to emerge as a HIT; earns over Rs 7 Cr

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has had a good run in the past few days and post Holi, the collections at the ticket windows are a little over Rs 7 Crore.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff and starrer action flick managed to have a great start at the ticket windows last Friday when it released and on Holi, it got a good boost too. Post the holiday, Baaghi 3 did see a drop in collections at the box office but it was only 15% from Monday’s collections of Rs 8.75 crore. Hence, Baaghi 3 is slowly inching towards becoming a HIT at the box office. Tiger and Shraddha’s action flick managed to rake in over Rs 7 Crore on Wednesday, despite a working day.

As per Box Office India, Baaghi 3’s box office collection on Day 6 was estimated to be Rs 7.25-7.50 Crore. Hence, the overall box office collections of Tiger and Shraddha’s film is estimated to be Rs 82.50 Crore which is good as far as the parameters are concerned.. Baaghi 3 is doing extremely well in mass centres and slowly inching towards the Rs 85 Crore mark in the first week itself. The overall collections by the end of the first week are estimated to be around Rs 87-88 Crore which means that Baaghi 3 will emerge as a Hit.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3’s first weekend business was second highest of 2020 and was behind ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The action flick may not have performed as good as Baaghi 2 due to the Coronavirus scare, but is still doing well as per the parameters. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma, Baaghi 3 will face some competition on Friday from Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. It remains to be seen how the film does on second Friday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Baaghi 3's day wise collections:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Tuesday- Rs 13.50 Crore

Day 6: Wednesday- Rs 7.25-7.50 Crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 82.50 crore (approx)

