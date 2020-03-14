Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer enters week 2 on a poor note

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s film entered week 2 on a low note with minimal collections on second Friday. Coronavirus scare and shutdown of theatres is likely to impact Baaghi 3’s collections too.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Tiger Shroff and ’s film may have released when Coronavirus scare was at the minimum but now, owing to the disease being declared a pandemic by WHO, theatres in Delhi, Mumbai and other places have been asked to remain shut. Hence, week 2 began on a low note for Baaghi 3 with poor collections of over Rs 1.5 Crore. On Thursday, the Tiger and Shraddha starrer managed to hold well with Rs 4.75 Crore. But the figures fell massively on second Friday.

As per Box Office India, Baaghi 3’s box office collections on day 8 were estimated to be between Rs 1.50 to 2 Crore. Tiger's film's overall collection is estimated at Rs 89 Crore as it enters week 2. The exact numbers may go even lower owing to the Coronavirus scare shutting down a number of theatres in Delhi and Mumbai. Even in places like Bihar, orders have been given to theatres to remain shut and hence, Baaghi 3’s collections may dwindle owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The drop from first friday is massive as the film began on a high note Rs 17.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma strike a perfect pose in BTS photo from the set

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma. The film’s action and stunts got great response and Tiger’s performance was lauded by fans. The film has been raking in moolah all through the first week at the box office but owing to Coronavirus scare, it may not continue to do so as theatres in several places may remain shut due to government orders.

Check out Baaghi 3's day wise collections:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Tuesday- Rs 13.50 Crore

Day 6: Wednesday- Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 7: Thursday- Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 8: Friday- Rs 1.50 - 2 Crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 89 crore (approx)

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More