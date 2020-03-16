Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Tiger Shroff’s film puts up fight amid Coronavirus; Rakes in Rs 2 crore

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer got hit in the second week due to the Coronavirus scare. Amidst the theatre shutdown, Baaghi 3 put up a fight on the second weekend at the box office.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Amidst the theatre shutdown due to Coronavirus scare, Tiger Shroff and starrer continued to put up a fight at the box office wherever the film is being screened. As per the box office collection on the second weekend, Baaghi 3 managed to put up around Rs 2 Crore on the board after a dull Saturday collection of Rs 1.75 Crore. Tiger and Shraddha’s action flick faced little competition before the second weekend.

As per Box Office India, Baaghi 3 collected Rs 2 Crore on Sunday and the total box office collection of Tiger and Shraddha’s film was estimated to be Rs 93 Crore. The film did extremely well in the first week and raked in Rs 87 Crore. Shraddha and Tiger’s stunts and action impressed audiences and despite the Coronavirus scare gripping the nation, several movie buffs headed to theatres to see Baaghi 3. However, now, in the second week, Baaghi is bound to slow down as theatres face a shutdown.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma strike a perfect pose in BTS photo from the set

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Varma. The film’s music and trailer impressed everyone and fans wanted to see Tiger’s rebel avatar. Hence, the film opened to an overwhelming response at the box office on first Friday and collected Rs 17.50 Crore. The reviews also were good and fans loved Shraddha, Tiger’s chemistry. With the sudden rise in the COVID-19 scare, theatres were closed down and hence, the business was impacted. Else, Baaghi 3 would be inching close to 100 Crore mark. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out Baaghi 3's day wise collections:

Day 1: Friday - Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Saturday - Rs 15.50 crore

Day 3: Sunday - Rs 19.75 crore

Day 4: Monday - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5: Tuesday- Rs 13.50 Crore

Day 6: Wednesday- Rs 7.25 Crore

Day 7: Thursday- Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 8: Friday- Rs 1.50 - 2 Crore

Day 9: Saturday- Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 10: Sunday- Rs 2 Crore

Baaghi 3 Total Box Office Collection - Rs 93 crore nett

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2020

Also Read | Box Office Collections Day 1 2020 Report: A look at the opening day BO collection of Bollywood films

Also Read | Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2020

Credits :Box Office India

Read More