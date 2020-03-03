Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu starrer dips by 30 percent on 1st Monday; Mints Rs 2 crore

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: After the decent weekend, Taapsee Pannu starrer dropped by 30% on the first weekday. Thappad is into its first week and here’s how much it collected at the box office in 4 days.

Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4 report: starrer had a decent first weekend and managed to rake in Rs 13.75 in 3 days of business. However, the first Monday proves to be crucial for any Friday release and hence, the box office collections of Thappad on Monday are in. Thappad managed to drop by 30% on the first Monday which is considered a normal dip in the film trade business. The drop is from Sunday’s collections of Rs 6.25 Crore is huge but as per weekday’s collections, Thappad managed to hold.

As per Box Office India, Thappad’s box office collection Day 4 was estimated at Rs 2 Crore, which is a normal drop of 30% and is expected from a film of this genre. Now, the overall box office collection of Taapsee starrer is estimated at Rs 15.75 Crore in 4 days. Taapsee’s film will have to perform better in the coming weekdays to sustain itself in theatres this week. After the slow start on Friday where Thappad collected a mere Rs 2.75 Crore, the weekend saw a huge jump on Saturday as the collections were Rs 4.75 Crore which increased to Rs 6.25 Crore on Sunday.

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu have worked before in Mulk and the film also managed to earn good numbers. Now, Thappad is also holding steady but it needs to perform better during the week as on Friday, big release Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and will hit the screens and Taapsee’s film will have to face tough competition from it. As of now, Thappad has crossed Rs 15 crore mark and as per the report, it may have a total collection of Rs 21 Crore by the end of the first week. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out day wise Thappad Box Office Collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 2.75-3 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 4.75 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.25 Crore

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Thappad Total Box Office Collections: Rs 15.75 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

