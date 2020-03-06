Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s film secures year’s best opening occupancy of 30 to 35%

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collections Day 1: Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor released today and started off good at the box office. As per the morning occupancy, Tiger’s film secured the year’s best opening of 30-35%.

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 report: Tiger Shroff returned as the rebel with the third installment in the action franchise today. Starring Tiger and in the lead, Baaghi 3 hit the screens today and was off to a great start. In fact, Baaghi 3’s opening box office collection of opening day is the best of 2020. Yes, as per the report, Tiger and Shraddha’s film secured the highest opening occupancy of 2020 and was estimated at 30 to 35%.

As per box office India, though Baaghi 3’s box office occupancy on day 1 was estimated at 30 to 35%, it is still the year’s best opening. Also, as per the report, the previous film, Baaghi 2 had an occupancy of 55% and hence, Baaghi 3 has been unable to beat that occupancy on opening day. But, despite that, Tiger and Shraddha’s film has managed to take a good start at the box office and it will also reflect in the exact numbers of day 1 that will come in post the late-night shows.

Meanwhile, as per the initial reviews of Baaghi 3, Tiger’s action stunts and Shraddha’s acting seems to have impressed fans. Netizens have termed Baaghi 3 as a ‘paisa vasool.’ Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 also stars Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film’s music is being loved and songs like Do You Love Me, Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are trending chartbusters. As per expected box office predictions, Tiger and Shraddha’s film is expected to rake in Rs 20 to 22 crores on opening day. Well, it remains to be seen if Baaghi 3 secures the same collections at the box office or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Baaghi 3's box office occupancy Day 1: 30-35%

