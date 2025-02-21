Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet's movie gets aided by offers; Relies on word of mouth

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has arrived in cinemas today. The film boasts of stellar starcast including Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the recently released movie is packed with romance, comedy, and drama. Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been aided by movie offers on Day 1.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Targets Rs 2 Crore Plus Opening On Day 1

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is expected to open in the range of Rs 2 crore plus at the box office. It is a big opening for Arjun Kapoor as a lead who hasn't had such start since Panipat (2019) which collected Rs 4 crore on opening day.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film relies strongly on word of mouth and on-spot bookings. It sold a decent 15k tickets in advance sales for the opening day. Mudassar Aziz's latest directorial has maintained a decent hype for its release. The team has been on a promotional spree in cities like Delhi and Chandigarh to attract more audience to theaters.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Gets BOGO Offer's Help

Mere Husband Ki Biwi will receive a boost in its footfalls due to BOGO offer applied for ticket sales for the opening day. The Buy-One-Get-One offer for Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet-starrer is available in selected cinemas today.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi's Competition And Expectations

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is competing with Chhaava, which is roaring like a beast at the box office these days. If the latest film succeeds in the coming days, it will be a great follow-up for Mudassar Aziz after Khel Khel Mein last year. Also, in that case, Arjun Kapoor would have his first clean hit as a lead after nine years.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.