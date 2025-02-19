Mere Husband Ki Biwi Advance Update: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet movie relies on strong word of mouth and spot bookings

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is the next big release which will set its foot in cinemas this month. Headlined by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the quirky romantic comedy has opened the window for its advance bookings. Set to be released on February 21, 2025, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is relying on strong word-of-mouth and on spot bookings amid Chhaava's blockbuster run.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Sells Under 5k Tickets Before Opening Day

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is likely to start its journey on a slow note on the opening day. As per estimates, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer has sold under 5,000 tickets in pre-sales, with one day still left for its release. The film can now expect a growth from on-spot bookings during the opening weekend.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is likely to suffer at the box office, considering Chhaava performing in all its glory. However, going by its rom-com genre and fun trailer, the upcoming movie is expected to receive strong word of mouth, espectially through urban audiences.

Mudassar Aziz's helmer is targetting cinegoers from Delhi-NCR and East Punjab. With its plot set in the national capital, the film will mostly resonate with the audiences living in both the cities.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Expected To Open At Rs 1 Crore

Backed by Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is likely to earn in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore net in India on the first day. It will face a tough competition with Chhaava, which is currently roaring at the box office. Vicky Kaushal-starrer recently entered Rs 150 crore in just five days.

Mudassar Aziz last directed Khel Khel Mein in 2024, which was a flop. Now, it is yet to be seen how his new movie, Mere Husband Ki Biwi sustains at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.