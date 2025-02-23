Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 3 Box Office Trends: Arjun Kapoor's love triangle faces new hurdle with India vs Pakistan cricket match

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar is struggling at the box office. The comedy-drama revolves around a man entangled in a love triangle who is heading for an unfortunate fate.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi faces new hurdle after Chhaava storm

Opened with Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1, aided by a Buy-One-Get-One offer, Mere Husband Ki Biwi remained flat on Day 2 when the offer was lifted and could collect another Rs 1.50 crore, taking the two days total to Rs 3 crore net in India.

As per estimates, the movie is facing a drop today due to the Chhaava storm and a new hurdle- the India vs Pakistan cricket match. The movie is expected to be in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore today, and its opening weekend collection is likely to be around Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.25 crore net at the domestic box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi gets poor word-of-mouth; Heading for unfavourable end

Bankrolled by Puja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi received poor word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics. And that's the major reason why the movie is struggling at the box office.

It will be interesting to see if the Arjun Kapoor starrer can surpass the total collections of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa, given the scale of both the titles are quite the same. In any case, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will be another flop for Arjun Kapoor after a string of bad box-office performances.

Advertisement

Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.