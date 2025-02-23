Sanam Teri Kasam Day 17 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer approaches Rs 35 crore finish

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead, continues to lure the audience even in its third week. The tragic love story jointly directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao is faring decently amid the Chhaava wave and the India vs Pakistan cricket match today.

Sanam Teri Kasam likely to add Rs 25 lakh on Day 17

Co-produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in the February first week. Surprisingly, the 9-year-old movie found a significant audience in cinemas and ruled for the whole week. It slowed down after the arrival of Chhaava on February 14 but still managed to lure the crowd.

As per estimates, Sanam Teri Kasam will manage to collect around Rs 22 lakh to Rs 25 lakh today on Day 17 amid the major cricket match between India and Pakistan. The sports event is another big hurdle for its box office today after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The total cume of Sanam Teri Kasam will be around Rs 33.50 crore by the end of its third weekend. The tragic romantic drama is now in its final legs and expected to end its second inning soon.

Sanam Teri Kasam eyes Rs 35 crore plus finish; All eyes are now on Raanjhanaa and Lootera re-release

Though the pace is slow now, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer still has a chance to pass the Rs 35 crore mark, if it stays in cinemas for one more week.

Advertisement

One must note that the movie was originally a flop, but it has emerged as a blockbuster in its re-release. All eyes are now on the re-release of Raanjhanaa and Lootera. It will be interesting to see if these movies can make it big in their second innings.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.