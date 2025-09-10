Little Hearts Worldwide Box Office: Mouli Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram film is surprise blockbuster in Telugu, collects Rs 20 crore in 5 days

Telugu cinema's Little Hearts came as a surprise at the box office. The low-budget movie was released in cinemas on September 5 with no pre-release hype and buzz. However, the movie received positive word-of-mouth, which fuelled its box office run and turned it into a blockbuster.

Starring Mouli Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, Little Hearts is a coming-of-age romance drama. The movie grossed over Rs 20 crore in its 5 days of theatrical run. Of which, Rs 15 crore gross came from the domestic box office, while the international territories contributed a sum of Rs 5 crore gross.

Little Hearts performs best in its home turf, followed by Karnataka

Directed by Sai Marthand, Little Hearts performed the best in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite releasing in a clash with the relatively bigger film Ghaati, Little Hearts raked in over Rs 13 crore in its home turf in the 5 days of its theatrical run.

The movie fetched Rs 1.5 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs 50 lakh to the total cume. Interestingly, the movie achieved its break-even point in its first two days only.

The young rom-com turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, bringing joy to the trade circle. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. It will face a tough clash with Teja Sajja's Mirai from the coming weekend at the box office.

Worldwide Box office collection of Little Hearts:-

Particulars 5 Days Gross Box Office AP/TS Rs 13 crore Karnataka Rs 1.5 crore Rest Of India Rs 0.5 crore INDIA Cume Rs 15 crore Overseas Rs 5 crore Worldwide Rs 20 crore est. in 5 days

Little Hearts in cinemas

