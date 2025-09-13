Box Office: Ek Chatur Naar takes lead over Mannu Kya Karegga & Heer Express on Day 1; All 3 films however take low start

Three new Hindi films - Ek Chatur Naar, Mannu Kya Karegga, and Heer Express - hit cinemas today. All three titles opened with low figures; however, Divya Khosla Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Ek Chatur Naar recorded a nominal lead. Take a look at the opening day collections of all three Hindi releases this weekend.

Ek Chatur Naar leads Mannu Kya Karegga and Heer Express

Ek Chatur Naar, directed by Umesh Shukla, opened with Rs 55 lakh net at the Indian box office. Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, the black comedy thriller managed to take a lead of Rs 5 crore over the two other releases.

Mannu Kya Karegga and Heer Express, both featuring newcomers, posted an opening of Rs 50 lakh each on Day 1. While the former is a romantic comedy drama, starring debutantes Vyom and Saanchi Bindra in the lead, the latter is touted to be a family entertainer, which marked the acting debut of Divita Juneja.

The combined opening day box office collection of Ek Chatur Naar, Mannu Kya Karegga, and Heer Express is Rs 1.55 crore net at the Indian box office. Interestingly, all three movies were aided by Buy-One-Get-One offers on the opening day. It is to be seen whether the makers will lift the BOGO offer on Saturday and Sunday or continue with the same for some initial push.

All three titles rely on word-of-mouth and audience reception

Ek Chatur Naar, Mannu Kya Karegga, and Heer Express need good growth over the weekend and then on the weekdays. Fun fact, both Ek Chatur Naar and Heer Express are helmed by the same director, Umesh Shukla, who is known for Oh My God! and 102 Not Out.

The fate of all the moderate-budgeted movies with fresh faces relies heavily on their word-of-mouth and audience reception. It will be interesting to see if these titles managed to gain some good traction in the opening week.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

