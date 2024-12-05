Moana 2 Week 1 India Box Office Collection: Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson-starrer maintains DECENT trend; Nets Rs 13 crore

Moana 2, backed by Walt Disney Animation Studios, hit the screens worldwide on November 29, 2024. It features Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson lending their voices to lead characters, Moana and Maui. The Disney animated film, which has completed one week of its release, continues to maintain a decent hold at the Indian box office.

Moana 2's Net Collection In India Reaches Rs 13 Crore

Moana 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, Moana, has been running in theaters for seven days. Co-directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel has touched Rs 13 core net in India in the first week.

Moana 2 recorded the highest earnings on Sunday, i.e. Rs 4.25 crore net. On Day 7 (Thursday), Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson-starrer collected the lowest numbers (Rs 35 lakh net). Going by its overall figures in our nation, it has managed to perform reasonably well.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Moana 2 In India Are Mentioned Below

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 2 crore Day 2 Rs 3.5 crore Day 3 Rs 4.25 crore Day 4 Rs 1 crore Day 5 Rs 1 crore Day 6 Rs 90 Lakh Day 7 Rs 35 Lakh Total Rs 13 crore in seven days

Moana 2 Is Likely To Go Slower After Pushpa 2: The Rule In India

Going by the mass hysteria of Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters, the business of Moana 2 in India is expected to dip more in the second week and so on. Allu Arjun-starrer is likely to break the opening record of the 2017 release, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion today.

Moana 2's Beginning Makes It Biggest Opener In Animation World Globally

Moana 2 opened to Rs 2 crore on its opening day where tickets were priced at Rs 99 for the standard version and a little higher for the 3D version.

Moana 2 earned USD 389 million worldwide in its opening weekend and is heading for a finish of over a billion dollars by the end of its run. Frozen 2 and The Super Mario Bros Movie collected USD 358.2 million and USD 375.6 million respectively in their opening weekend, worldwide.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Moana 2

Moana 2 In Theatres

You can watch Moana 2 at a theatre near you now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

