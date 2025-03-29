Sikandar Advance Box Office: Bollywood's RECORD 5500 screen release starring Salman Khan sells 1.2 lakh tickets in top national chains with 4 hours to go

The clock is ticking and Sikandar will hit the screens soon. The release of the upcoming actioner is a big day for Salman Khan and his team. The makers recently opened the advance bookings of the movie ahead of its arrival in cinemas. Here's how much tickets Sikandar has sold before its start at the box office.

Before we get to the main part, it must be shared that Sikandar is getting the widest release for a Bollywood movie. It is releasing in 5500 plus screens across India for its Hindi version. Over 22000 shows are going to be programmed for the Eid actioner.

Sikandar Sells 1.2 Lakh Tickets In Advance Bookings

With four hours to go, Sikandar has sold 1,20,000 advance tickets in pre-sales in top national chains including PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. It comes after Salman Khan-led actioner surpassed the 1 lakh mark in advance bookings in Saturday afternoon.

The pre-sales is expected to touch 1,30,000 admissions in the final bookings. If the movie receives positive reception and good walk-in bookings, it will have respectable footfalls in the first week.

Can Eid Festival Boost Its Performance?

The occasion of Eid is expected to boost the performance of Sikandar on the first day. As of now, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie is likely to open at Rs 28 crore. As per its opening expectations, it is still lagging behind Tiger 3 which performed better on its first day. This is to note that the 2023 movie wasn't an Eid release, it arrived on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's previous Eid releases include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Bharat, Race 3, Tubelight, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more. Out of them, at Rs 315.5 crore net business, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his highest Eid grosser till date.

Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and others. It marks Salman's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. He was last seen in Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.