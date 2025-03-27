L2 Empuraan: Who played the mysterious character in Mohanlal starrer, and is he a bigger threat than Khureshi Abraam?

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movie. Please watch the film before continuing.

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit theaters on March 27, 2025, and is running successfully. As the movie ends on a high note, it also paves the way for a new foe unlike any before.

The Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan is all set to have a sequel titled L3: The Beginning. The film is expected to trace the origin of Khureshi Abraam from Stephen Nedumpally.

However, the biggest excitement came when the mysterious Shen Dragon man was revealed to be none other than American actor Rick Yune. The identity of this enigmatic character had been kept under wraps for a long time, making his reveal a thrilling moment in the movie.

The film features Rick Yune as the next antagonist, who wages war against Khureshi Abraam, setting out to destroy him. While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, Yune will reportedly play an underworld lord hailing from the Afro-Chinese nexus.

For those unfamiliar, Rick Yune is an American actor of Korean descent. He made his debut in the film Snow Falling on Cedars.

Later, he played a key role in The Fast and the Furious, starring alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the first installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Yune portrayed Johnny Tran, the Vietnamese gang leader, and Dom’s rival.

Following this, the actor went on to play pivotal roles in films like Die Another Day, Olympus Has Fallen, Alita: Battle Angel, and even the hit series Prison Break.

As for the movie, L2: Empuraan is a political action thriller set five years after the events of 2019’s Lucifer. The film explores how power has corrupted the incumbent Chief Minister, leading to Stephen's return being called upon.

With Mohanlal in the titular role, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.