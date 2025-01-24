Mufasa Box Office Update: Disney's Lion King movie surpasses USD 600 million; Opens possibility for super-hit USD 700 million plus finish

Mufasa: The Lion King has hit a significant milestone at the global box office, surpassing USD 600 million as of Wednesday, January 22. With USD 389.5 million in international markets and USD 211.7 million in the U.S., the film is on track for a potential USD 700 million-plus finish. The film’s box office performance highlights its enduring appeal.

Released over the 2024 Christmas weekend, Mufasa: The Lion King serves as both the prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the iconic 1994 animated film The Lion King. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the offering uses photorealistic animation and features a stellar voice cast.

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprise their roles from the 2019 remake, while new cast members include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, and Lennie James.

Mufasa: The Lion King chronicles the origin of Mufasa, revealing his early life before he became the ruler of the Pride Land. It explores his relationship with his younger brother Taka, who eventually adopts the name Scar and becomes his mortal enemy. The film skillfully intertwines themes of family, loyalty, and power, making it a captivating addition to The Lion King saga.

The movie's ongoing box office success can be attributed to its emotional storytelling and breathtaking animation, appealing not only to original fans but also introducing new audiences to the Lion King saga.

The more the film earns, the more it will solidify its place as one of Disney’s most successful animated films. And who knows? The Mouse House may add more stories to the Lion King saga. There’s speculation among fans that Timon and Pumbaa could be at the core of Lion King’s expansion. The comedic duo has appeared in every installment of The Lion King over the years, and they could have endless tales to tell. Simba was not the first animal they helped and likely wasn’t the last either. In this way, Disney could capitalize on stories about other Pride Lands animals.

