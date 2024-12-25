Mufasa: The Lion King Leaves Out A Key Detail About Scar’s Hyena Alliance

The prequel Mufasa: The Lion King explores significant parts of Mufasa and Scar’s early lives, providing insights into their relationship and personal histories. While the film answers many questions about their backstories, one crucial element is left unexplored: how Scar formed his alliance with the hyenas.

The movie focuses on Mufasa and Taka (Scar’s birth name) during their formative years, presenting the bond they shared before circumstances tore them apart. One of the film’s highlights is explaining how Scar got his name and the iconic scar across his left eye.

According to the movie, Taka felt betrayed when Mufasa won Sarabi’s affection, believing she was meant to be his queen. This frustration led him to ally with Kiros, a new character introduced in the prequel.

However, Taka ultimately saved Mufasa from Kiros, suffering an injury in the process. This event marked the moment Taka adopted the name Scar, as a lasting reminder of the betrayal he felt.

By the end of the movie, Scar’s transformation into the antagonist audiences know from The Lion King is largely complete, except for one major gap.

One of the most striking omissions from Mufasa: The Lion King is any explanation of Scar’s relationship with the hyenas. In the original Lion King, the hyenas play a central role in Scar’s plan to overthrow Mufasa and Simba, yet their history with Scar is left untouched in the prequel.

The film could have explored how Scar, a lion, came to befriend and command the hyenas. While the original movie hints at parallels between the hyenas and Scar as outcasts, the prequel avoids delving deeper into their connection. This leaves fans wondering how Scar established his influence over them.

Advertisement

The absence of the hyenas in Mufasa: The Lion King might stem from the specific storyline the film chose to focus on. Much of the plot revolves around Mufasa and Scar’s journey to find Milele, a location where other animals are encountered, but hyenas are notably absent.

Some hyenas are present in Milele, but there’s no indication that Scar interacted with them during this time. It’s possible that Scar only encountered hyenas after Mufasa became king.

By then, Mufasa might have already warned the hyenas to stay away from Pride Rock, creating a shared resentment that could have led to their eventual alliance with Scar.

ALSO READ: Legendary Singer Brenda Lee Reveals Judy Garland Gave THIS Advice To Her; READ