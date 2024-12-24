Baby John Final Day Advance Bookings Update: Varun Dhawan's movie sells decent 32000 tickets in top chains with 12 hours to go

Baby John, the highly-awaited film starring Varun Dhawan, is arriving in theaters on the joyous occasion of Christmas tomorrow. The action thriller also features South actress Keerthy Suresh in her Hindi film debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. Baby John, which has created hype mainly for Salman Khan's cameo, started its pre-sales, days before its scheduled release on December 25, 2024.

Baby John Records Final Day Pre-Sales With 32k Advance Tickets In India

Produced by Atlee, Baby John has recorded reasonable advance bookings in pre-sales in India. With a few hours to go in cinemas, Varun Dhawan-starrer has sold 31,500 tickets in the final advance bookings so far. These figures are for top national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis. As of 12 noon, the action thriller sold 26,000 tickets in PVRInox and registered Rs 5500 admissions in Cinepolis.

Baby John is expected to end its pre-sales within the target range of 75,000 to 80,000 tickets in top chains by Tuesday night. The actioner is likely to witness walk-in bookings on the first day as many cinegoers would make a last minute decision to hang out with friends and family on Christmas. The verdict of Varun and Keerthy's film will also depend upon its initial word-of-mouth.

Varun Dhawan's Baby John Targets Rs 12 Crore To Rs 15 Crore Opening

Going by the strong trajectory of pre-sales, Baby John is eyeing a double-digit opening on Christmas amid the successful theatrical run of Pushpa 2 and other new releases. Atlee's production is expected to open in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore.

The trailer of Baby John left many fans in surprise with Salman Khan's dhamakedaar cameo. The superstar hinted the cameo with his face covered and mesmerized the audience with his eyes. Moreover, Salman's voice to wish his fans a 'Merry Christmas' at the end of its trailer assured them that the 58-year-old actor will add his charm to Varun Dhawan's actioner.

Meanwhile, Baby John will feature Varun in a cop avatar, DCP Satya Verma. It is the Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film, Theri. Going by Atlee giving a blockbuster film, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, Baby John is expected to be successful during its runtime.

