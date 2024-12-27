Mufasa Day 8 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu-voiced HIT movie adds strong Rs 6 crore on 2nd Friday

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, is doing solid business in India. The animated musical-adventure film has emerged as a Hit at the Indian box office.

The live-action entertainer Mufasa: The Lion King opened with Rs 7 crore on its opening day. It then witnessed significant growth and ended its first weekend at Rs 32.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie continued its phenomenal trend even on weekdays, collecting Rs 5.50 crore, Rs 7.50 crore, Rs 11 crore, and Rs 6.25 crore from Monday to Thursday. It wrapped its first week at an impressive figure of Rs 62.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

As per estimates, Mufasa added another Rs 6 crore on its second Friday, and the cume reached closer to the Rs 70 crore mark. Currently, it stands at Rs 68.75 crore net in India.

Mufasa: The Lion King emerges as a HIT; races towards Rs 100 crore club

Voiced by Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the dubbed versions of the popular Disney animated film have emerged as a successful venture in India. The movie braved the blockbuster storm of Pushpa 2 and the new release Baby John and managed to attract the audience throughout its run. It is now heading to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of its theatrical run.

If it succeeds in entering into this coveted box office club, Mufasa will attain a Super-Hit verdict in the Indian markets.

Day-Wise Collections Of Mufasa: The Lion King In India:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 11 crore Day 3 Rs 14.50 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 7.50 crore Day 6 Rs 11 crore Day 7 Rs 6.25 crore Day 8 Rs 6 crore Total Rs 68.50 crore net in 7 days

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Mufasa plays in theatres now. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

