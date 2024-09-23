Yudhra Box Office Collections 1st Weekend: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's film trends poorly; Nets just 8.5 crore in 3 days

Yudhra directed by Ravi Udyavar and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal and others, had a disappointing weekend. The film was benefitted by the National Cinema Day offer on the first day where tickets were priced at an affordable rate of Rs 99. Once ticket prices came back to normal rates, the stylish action-drama dropped by over 50 percent on its immediate next day. With no significant growth on first Sunday, Yudhra could only manage Rs 8.50 crore over the first weekend.

Yudhra Has A Poor Weekend Of Rs 8.50 Crore Net In India

With the weekend now over, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan film will most likely observe a crash. The advance bookings for Monday are low and the exhibtion has also reduced considerably from the first day, with shows being alloted to better performing releases like Stree 2 and Tumbbad (re-release). All Yudhra will target is to have a final net total that is higher than previous week's The Buckingham Murders; but that's no consolation for a well-budgeted commercial, action flick.

Like Yudhra, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Also Struggles At The Box Office

The other new release of the week, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, fizzled out after the first day. It is unlikely for the movie to even double it's opening day numbers which were in the vicinity of Rs 1 crore net. Both Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam are disasters at the box office.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Yudhra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 8.50 crore net in 3 days

About Yudhra

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is an orphan boy with severe anger issues. He grows to be a rowdy who gets himself into trouble, time and again. Yudhra's uncle Rehman (Ram Kapoor) who is part of the special forces, suggests Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao), Yudhra's adoptive father who was once a fellow colleague of Yudhra's real father in the police (and now a politician), to send him in the army so that he can put his strengths to better use. Yudhra learns discipline. After Yudhra is thrown out of the army due to him almost killing a bully, his uncle asks him to become an undercover agent for the police.

Yudhra is given the task to bust a drug racket involving very powerful names, who were also responsible for the death of his parents.

Raj Arjun essays the role of the drug mafia, Feroz. Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, the son of Feroz. Malavika Mohanan is Rehman's daughter who gets dragged into the mess. She essays the role of Yudhra's love interest.

Will Yudhra be able to bust the drug racket? Are there any betrayals? Watch the movie to find out.

Yudhra In Theatres

Yudhra plays in theatres, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what do you think about it?

